John Travolta Is Rockin' A Bald Head These Days

For years, there has always been this weird stigma around John Travolta's hair. Is it real or is it fake? Well who cares? It doesn't matter as long as he's likes his look.

Well, Travolta is starting off 2019 with a brand new look and we are here for it!!!!!! He's opted for a clean shaven look, as in completely bald!

Of course, we don't know if this new look is for a role or if it's a forever thing. However, we think he looks pretty great. He's got a James bond vibe happening!