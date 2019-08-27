John Travolta Mistakes Drag Queen For Taylor Swift At VMA Awards

August 27, 2019
Miles In The Morning
John Travolta, Smile, Hands Over Heart, Sanremo Young, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

At last nights MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift took home the award for "Video of the Year," for her song "You Need To Calm Down," off her seventh studio album Lover.

John Travolta presented Swift the award, or, at least he thought he was.  As Swift was still making her way to the stage, Travolta tried to hand the trophy to someone else...drag queen Jade Jolie.  

Jolie appeared in the video, and to Travolta's defense, was dressed very similarly to Swift.  She portrayed Swift's drag doppelganger in the video, and was on hand with numerous other video co-stars to join Swift onstage as she accepted the award.

Jolie appeared to take it all in stride, but they could not handle Travolta's innocent mistake, with some harkening back to Travolta's butchered pronunciation of Idina Menzel's name at the 2014 Academy Awards.

Via USA Today

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
John Travolta
Taylor Swift
MTV
VMAs
MTV VMAs
Drag Queen
Award
funny
Video
Jade Jolie
You Need To Calm Down

