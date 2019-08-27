John Travolta Mistakes Drag Queen For Taylor Swift At VMA Awards

At last nights MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift took home the award for "Video of the Year," for her song "You Need To Calm Down," off her seventh studio album Lover.

John Travolta presented Swift the award, or, at least he thought he was. As Swift was still making her way to the stage, Travolta tried to hand the trophy to someone else...drag queen Jade Jolie.

Jolie appeared in the video, and to Travolta's defense, was dressed very similarly to Swift. She portrayed Swift's drag doppelganger in the video, and was on hand with numerous other video co-stars to join Swift onstage as she accepted the award.

please tell me the presenter did not just mistake jade jolie as taylor -- #VMAs pic.twitter.com/rQojnjot8h — Dylan (@lntelleon) August 27, 2019

Jolie appeared to take it all in stride, but they could not handle Travolta's innocent mistake, with some harkening back to Travolta's butchered pronunciation of Idina Menzel's name at the 2014 Academy Awards.

John Travolta pulling another Adele Dazeem ------ https://t.co/GPThDWIBAW — Ira thee Third (@ira) August 27, 2019

John Travolta just gave the VMA to 'Drag Race' alum Jade Jolie in Taylor Swift drag, FULLY not knowing that it was NOT Taylor Swift, thinking that it was IN FACT Taylor Swift. I am....reeling. — Brennan Carley (@BrennanCarley) August 27, 2019

Via USA Today