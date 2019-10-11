Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $8 Billion To Man Who Developed Breasts After Taking Drug

Nicholas Murray took the anti-psychotic drug Risperdal as a child in the ‘90s.

In a recent lawsuit, Murray claimed that the medical company Johnson & Johnson failed to disclose one of the side effects of Risperdal, something Murray will have to live with for the rest of his life. Murray claimed that taking the drug as a child caused him to develop breasts, otherwise known as the incurable condition known as gynecomastia.

Attorneys for Murray alleged that Johnson & Johnson marketed the drug for unapproved, off-label use in children to increase profits, choosing "billions over children."

Video of Johnson &amp; Johnson hit with $8B verdict over drug linked to boy growing breasts

Johnson & Johnson has, of course, denied the allegations. The company is confident the ruling will be overturned. In a statement, they said it was "precluded from presenting ... key evidence..." They further claimed that evidence showed how the label for the drug "clearly and appropriately outlined the risks associated with the medicine."

Via CBS News