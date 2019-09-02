Jonas Brothers Visit Fan In Hospital Who Missed Concert Due To Cancer Battle

The Jonas Brothers are representing their North Texas roots to the fullest.

The trio recently visited a teenage van in Pennsylvania in the hospital after she missed their concert due to her ongoing battle with cancer. The 16-year-old jokingly invited them to her hospital room since she missed their show, and like the incredible guys they are, the Jonas Brothers took her up on the offer!

Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Singh was also on hand to see Lily, who was just as excited to meet her!

Lily would later write on Instagram, “The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Literally made my life.”

Via Fox 4