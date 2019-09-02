Jonas Brothers Visit Fan In Hospital Who Missed Concert Due To Cancer Battle

September 2, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Jonas Brothers, Concert, The Boardwalk, Stone Pony, 2019

(Photo by Thomas P. Costello, Asbury Park Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Music
Shows
Your Morning Links

The Jonas Brothers are representing their North Texas roots to the fullest.

The trio recently visited a teenage van in Pennsylvania in the hospital after she missed their concert due to her ongoing battle with cancer.  The 16-year-old jokingly invited them to her hospital room since she missed their show, and like the incredible guys they are, the Jonas Brothers took her up on the offer!

Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Singh was also on hand to see Lily, who was just as excited to meet her!

Lily would later write on Instagram, “The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable.  Literally made my life.”

Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life.

A post shared by Lily Jordan (@ljsworkinprogress) on

Via Fox 4

Tags: 
Jonas Brothers
Local
band
Fan
Cancer
battle
Hospital
Surprise
visit
Video

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes