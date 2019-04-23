Attention Avengers Fans, If You Ever Wanted To See Thanos' Bare Butt...Here You Go!

April 23, 2019
Thanos

(Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Avengers: Endgame is out this week!!! Don't worry, no spoilers here. At least we don't think so. Unless Thanos has a nude scene???

Josh Brolin, who is the voice of Thanos, shared a very interesting picture of his Endgame character. Honestly, it's NSFW. However it should make "Thirsty Thursday" a bit more interesting.

So, if you've ever wanted to see Thanos' bare booty, here you go!

Before the armor, a shower. #washingavengerscumoff #powerliftingantmansquish #APRIL26SPOILER

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on

That's a whole lotta purple!

 

