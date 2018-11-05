Josh Brolin & Wife Kathryn Welcome A Baby Girl Into The World

November 5, 2018
Welcome to the world Baby Brolin!

Over the weekend, Josh Brolin's wife, Kathryn, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Westlyn Reign. However, she has been lovingly nicknamed Bean by her dear old dad.

Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean). Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly. ❤️❤️------ ♀️-- #beanlove #dogtown @kathrynbrolin

Needless to say, she's perfect. And mom is doing great.

Congrats!!!

