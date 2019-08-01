Journey Extend Vegas Residency, To Perform Rare New Year's Eve Show

August 1, 2019
If you want to see Journey live might as well make a trip to Vegas out of it!

The band recently announced an additional four shows tacked onto their Vegas residency, seeing them return to Sin City at the end of the year after their initial residency in October.  The new run of shows also includes an incredibly rare performance on New Year's Eve for the band.  Keyboardist Jonathan Cain told Billboard, "We don't usually play a New Year's Eve show.  How quick the [other> shows sold sealed the idea and this year it made sense for all of us."

 

Cain also explained what makes playing these shows in Vegas so special for the legendary group.  He said, "I always tell people, there's a heart in Vegas you haven't seen yet.  You don't have to look too far to find it. Back in the day nobody wanted to play Vegas - and now it has become the place to play."

