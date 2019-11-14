Judge Comforts Baby As He Swears In His Mother As A Lawyer

Juliana Lamar was being sworn in as one of the newest lawyers in the state of Tennessee.

State Court of Appeals Judge Richard Dinkins her son Beckham in the crowd, and felt that he should be part of the ceremony as well.

Lamar and Judge Dinkins are close, as he mentored her while she clerked for him during law school at Belmont University College of Law.

So, as Dinkins swears in Lamar as the state’s newest lawyer, he’s bouncing Beckham with one arm while reading the oath of admissions to his mother.

Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more. pic.twitter.com/kn0L5DakHO — Sarah Martin (@sarahfor5) November 9, 2019

Lamar returned to class last October not even a week after undergoing an emergency C-section. She told Fox 17 having Beckham be a part of the swearing-in ceremony was “the pinnacle of everything because it was all worth it.”

Via Fox News