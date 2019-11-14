Judge Comforts Baby As He Swears In His Mother As A Lawyer
Juliana Lamar was being sworn in as one of the newest lawyers in the state of Tennessee.
State Court of Appeals Judge Richard Dinkins her son Beckham in the crowd, and felt that he should be part of the ceremony as well.
Lamar and Judge Dinkins are close, as he mentored her while she clerked for him during law school at Belmont University College of Law.
So, as Dinkins swears in Lamar as the state’s newest lawyer, he’s bouncing Beckham with one arm while reading the oath of admissions to his mother.
Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more. pic.twitter.com/kn0L5DakHO— Sarah Martin (@sarahfor5) November 9, 2019
Lamar returned to class last October not even a week after undergoing an emergency C-section. She told Fox 17 having Beckham be a part of the swearing-in ceremony was “the pinnacle of everything because it was all worth it.”
This feeling is indescribable. To say you’re going to do something then do it is such an amazing feat. There were a few times during this journey that brought me to my knees asking God for strength and reason. I’m glad he heard every prayer!! I’M A LICENSED ATTORNEY!! ⚖️ Today, I was sworn in to the Tennessee Bar by my mentor, Judge Dinkins, who has helped and guided me into my legal career, and my baby boy Beckham, who motivates me to keep going everyday and has been with me during half of my law school “experience.”❤️Thank you to my Husband for being there during all the late nights, all the suits you’ve ironed --, coffee you’ve bought to keep me awake, and taking my laptop to force me to go to sleep. Thank you to my Mom, for believing in me, knowing my potential, and (trying) to make me not be so hard on myself. Thank you all for your love and support. --
Via Fox News