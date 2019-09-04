Julie Andrews Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At Venice Film Festival

Add one more award to the illustrious career of Julie Andrews.

The 83-year-old was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Venice Film Festival this past weekend. Andrews said during her acceptance speech, “I consider myself so blessed to have spent a large part of my professional life in the cinema arts. I still marvel at the fact that I was the lucky girl who was asked to play those wonderful roles.”

'Blessed' Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in Venice https://t.co/111LK9bxu5 pic.twitter.com/qBgVgXlUoE — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 2, 2019

Andrews received a ten-minute standing ovation upon accepting the “Golden Lion.”

Video of 76. Mostra del Cinema - Julie Andrews award ceremony / cerimonia di premiazione

Venice Festival Director Alberto Barbera commended Andrews for going "out of her way to avoid remaining confined as an icon of family movies. She accepted roles that were diverse, dramatic, provocative and imbued with scathing irony.”

Via CBC