July Was The Hottest Month Earth Has Ever Had Since Records Began

August 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Sun, Summer, Sky, Hot, Thermometer, Temperature

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Temperatures began being recorded in 1880.

In the 140 years since the records began, last July was the hottest month Earth ever recorded.  The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that July was 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the 20th century average of 60.4 F for the month.  

The heat wasn’t just felt here, either.  Last month, France, Belgium, and Germany reported that July “smashed” previous national temperature records.  And according to NOAA records, 90% of the hottest Julys on record have occurred since 2005, and last month was the 43rd consecutive July above the 20th century average.

The hottest July on record also came on the heels of the hottest June on record.

There’s some good news, however. Meteorologists expect that 2019 won't beat the current record for warmest year, which was set in 2016.

Via NBC DFW

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
World
earth
hot
Summer
Temperature
Sun
Heat
Humidity
Weather
records
Scorcher
Sweating

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes