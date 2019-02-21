Jussie Smollett Releases Statement After Being Indicted For Filing A False Police Report

On Wednesday, Empire actor Jussie Smollett was officially indicted for filing a false police report. After looking at the evidence and hearing testimony, the Cook County Grand Jury handed down the indictment.

Shortly after the indictment, Smollett's attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson, released this statement...

"Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount and aggressive defense."

By the way, if Jussie Smollett is found guilty, he could be facing up to three years in prison.