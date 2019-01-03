Pippa Middleton Is Showing Off The Abs Just 10 Weeks After Having A Baby
January 3, 2019
No fair! No fair! NO FAIR!!!! Those Middletons bounce back crazy fast after giving birth.
Just ten weeks ago, Pippa Middleton gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. Fast forward, she's already rocking a bikini!
While vacationing in St. Barts, France with her hubby, the paparazzi spotted Pippa looking absolutely amazing on the beach while wearing a white bikini.
Pippa Middleton disfruta de St. Barts junto a su esposo James Matthews • Pippa Middleton enjoys St. Barts with her husband James Matthews #ForYourRoyalInformation #pippamiddleton #stbarts #newyear
Seriously! She already has a six pack!