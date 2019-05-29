Kit Harington Checked Himself Into Rehab To Deal With Stress & Alcohol

Oh no! This is NOT the news we wanted to hear today. Kit Harington has checked himself into a luxury rehab facility.

According to Page Six, Harington, who is best known as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones checked himself into Privé-Swiss a month before the GoT series finale to deal with alcohol and stress related issues. Apparently the end of show was very difficult to deal with and Harington has been "undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions."

Thankfully, Harington seems to be surrounded by a good support system. A friend of Harington says his wife Rose Leslie "being extremely supportive."

Of course it's understandable that Harington would experience some stress over the end of the series. He's been playing Jon Snow for 10 years. That's a long time for one role. Based on his reaction to just the table reading of the end, you can see that he and Jon Snow were really intertwined.

Kit Harrington discovering the fate of Jon Snow and Daenerys in the final episode of #GameOfThrones is pretty heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/9EUs0L7CLY — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) May 27, 2019

Hate to even mention this, but fans dragging the final episode probably didn't help the situation either. Sorry Kit. Get well soon.