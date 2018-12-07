Tyler Perry Paid Off Over $400K In Layaways At Walmart

Tyler Perry is feeling the Christmas spirit! Although he tried to remain anonymous, the actor, writer, and director paid off all the layaways at two Walmart locations in Georgia.

According to TMZ, Perry paid off $178,000 in layaways at one Walmart, then turned around and shelled out another $256,000 at a second Walmart. After word started to spread, Perry took to Twitter to share the good news.

I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!! pic.twitter.com/T0dhRHyU66 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 6, 2018

Well done Mr. Perry! Well done!