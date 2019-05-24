Dad Really Wants This Beer Holding Belt Buckle For Father's Day!
Dad has been good this year. Celebrate him on Father's Day with THE perfect gift! The BevBuckle!!!
The BevBuckle is a totally hands free beer holder that allows to keep his drink nearby while playing with the kids. It has the look and feel of a real belt buckle, but one slight difference...you can pop it open and wear your beer around your waist.
Of course it comes in a variety of looks, Merica, the mustache, and yes there's even one with the great state of Texas on it. And it'll only cost you around $30!
Happy Father's Day!