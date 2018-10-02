Applebee's Is Serving Up $1 Zombie Drinks All October Long

Are you ready to get your drink on?

Yes! Yes! Yes! Applebee's is bringing back the $1 drinks for Halloween! Actually, for the entire month of October, you can get $1 Zombie drinks! This spooky drink of the month is 10 ounces of deliciousness, a combination of rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit, cherry, and lime. Of course it wouldn't be a zombie drink without brains!!!!!!!!!!! Yes, it comes with a gummy brain on top!

If you ever see a zombie that doesn’t look like a cocktail with a gummy brain on top, lace up those sneakers and run like the wind. pic.twitter.com/f7ziORr369 — Applebee's (@Applebees) October 1, 2018

Drink with caution, Applebee's says it's "infectious."