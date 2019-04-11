James Corden Recaps Game Of Thrones In Under 5 Minutes

April 11, 2019
Game of Thrones fans have been anxiously awaiting the final season. While we're all sad to see the series end, we also know it's going to be EPIC!

If you haven't spent the last 3 months binging all the previous seasons in preparation for Sunday night, don't worry! It's James Corden to the rescue. He's put together a recap of all 7 seasons in under 5 minutes.

WARNING! This video is full of spoilers.

Ok, Sunday night can't get here fast enough!

 

