These Marie Kondo Valentine's Day Cards Are Sure To Spark Joy

In less than three months, Marie Kondo of Netflix's Tidying Up has become an international sensation. People are throwing out everything they own! Donation shops like Goodwill and the Salvation Army are overloaded with clothing for 2019. And it's all because of one simple, little question...Does it spark joy?

Well, if watching Marie Kondo sparks joy for you, so will these Valentine's Day cards! Let your loved ones know that you'll never throw them out.

You can find them all over Etsy too!

Here's to hoping you keep more friends this Valentine's Day than old t-shirts! Happy Valentine's Day!