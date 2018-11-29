Check Out These Pics Of Kids Crying On Santa's Lap

November 29, 2018
We're not even in December yet, but it's never too early for pics of crying kids!

Every year, parents take their little ones to sit on Santa's lap and get that perfect Christmas pic. And every year, it does not go well. For whatever reason, Santa can be a little scary for the kiddos, even with the promise of toys!

While we probably shoulnd't laugh at these moments, they're just too dang funny! So, here's a few of the best crying kids with Santa for 2018!

Being #Santa is not all it’s cracked up to be... ------ . . . #LennonHarper #Christmas #ScarySanta #Macys #strangerdanger

A post shared by Jordan Cardinale (@jordancardinale) on

We're here to bring you Holiday Joy!! Well...at least we know her feet are warm and cozy -- Thank you for sharing this amazing photo ❤✌-- . . Visit us at Booth S57 @ooak_toronto !!!!! . . . #muffleup #slippers #crochet #handmade #100percenthandmade #proudlycanadian #toddlerfashion #babymoccassin #mensfashion #houseshoes #craft #holidaymarket #etsymaker #vancouver #ontario #help #santa #knittersofinstagram #leathersole #furlined #luxury #repuposed #christmasshopping #perfectpair #perfectgift #ooakdiaries #ooak #ooakx18 #toronto #scarysanta

A post shared by Muffle-Up! and Muf Combs (@therealmuffleup) on

We tried twice...still wasn’t a fan----#ScarySanta #NineMonths #WorkParty #HappyHolidays

A post shared by Erin Lindsay-- (@erinlindsay23) on

Christmas is canceleded dis guy is not comin in mi house #scarysanta #vannwhyarewehere #ckandmoxxwhyareyousmiling

A post shared by Kane Kociolek (@bluebkoci22) on

Someone's getting coal this year #babyobreezy #scarysanta

A post shared by Sydney O (@squidnsquish) on

#scarysanta

A post shared by Kelly Thomson (@kthom663) on

Santa was not ideal this year -- #scarysanta #cabelassanta #1yearold #christmas2018 #betterlucknextyear

A post shared by Sierra (@sierraforrester1) on

My lil' buddy enjoying a visit with Santa. #likeaboss #scarysanta #gladiwasntthere #doodlelove #sillydog #minigoldendoodle #groodle

A post shared by IzzyDoo_The_GoldenDoodle (@izzydoo_the_goldendoodle) on

Holden is not a fan of Santa ------❤❤ That face though! #holdenwilliam #scarysanta #meetingsanta #poshkiddos #toddlersofinstagram #trendykids #smallshopkids #trendytoddler #trendybaby #trendyigkids #trendykidsclothes #babymodel #babyfashion #16monthsold #1yearold #toddlerhat #distessedjeans #christmasvibes

A post shared by Holden William (@stay.golden_with.holden) on

Maybe next year Santa -- #scarysanta #nowayoldman

A post shared by Alexandra (@liv_love_travel) on

Pretty sure Santa is his favorite ---------- #asherjames #santa #visitwithsanta #priceless #scarysanta #justaworriedsmile #christmas @theellenshow

A post shared by Megan (@mwoods03) on

Last year’s visit with Santa and the year before that -- Amanda Hudson Kishel- I love you anyway but love you even more that you capture these memories every year for us! At least Caroline was willing to stand next to Santa this year! ------

A post shared by Julie Fallon (@juliefallon64) on

Greatness! Especially that last pic. Somehow the black and white makes it way more dramatic.

