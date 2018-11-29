Check Out These Pics Of Kids Crying On Santa's Lap

We're not even in December yet, but it's never too early for pics of crying kids!

Every year, parents take their little ones to sit on Santa's lap and get that perfect Christmas pic. And every year, it does not go well. For whatever reason, Santa can be a little scary for the kiddos, even with the promise of toys!

While we probably shoulnd't laugh at these moments, they're just too dang funny! So, here's a few of the best crying kids with Santa for 2018!

#scarysanta A post shared by Kelly Thomson (@kthom663) on Nov 27, 2018 at 6:28pm PST

Greatness! Especially that last pic. Somehow the black and white makes it way more dramatic.