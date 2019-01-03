Justin Bieber Has A New Tattoo...On His Face!

There's a lot of "new" happening for Justin Bieber these days. The recent newlywed got a new tattoo to start off 2019. Normally, this wouldn't be a big deal because he literally has hundreds of tattoos on his body. However, there's something different about this one...it's on his face!

Yes, that sweet faced little kid we all remember from Ellen, now has a face tattoo. The word "grace" is now written in cursive ink above his right eyebrow.

Looks like Justin Bieber has been taking a few notes from Post Malone.