Justin Bieber Has A New Tattoo...On His Face!

January 3, 2019
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

There's a lot of "new" happening for Justin Bieber these days. The recent newlywed got a new tattoo to start off 2019. Normally, this wouldn't be a big deal because he literally has hundreds of tattoos on his body. However, there's something different about this one...it's on his face!

Yes, that sweet faced little kid we all remember from Ellen, now has a face tattoo. The word "grace" is now written in cursive ink above his right eyebrow.

Justin Bieber got a face tattoo. Happy New Year. --/--:@jonboytattoo

A post shared by Noisey (@noisey) on

Looks like Justin Bieber has been taking a few notes from Post Malone.

