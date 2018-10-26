Why Is Justin Bieber Eating A Burrito Sideways?

October 26, 2018
justin_bieber

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Plain and simple, what's the correct way to eat a burrito? You might think it's a stupid question, but it would appear that beloved popstar Justin Bieber doesn't have a clue.

To be clear, you hold it lengthwise and start eating off the end. In no way ever, do you start from the middle. It's just wrong. Justin Bieber, you're doing it wrong!

Justin Bieber eating a burrito sideways is a really big mood that I’m not really sure how to articulate but it’s some kind of big mood

A post shared by PIZZASLIME (@pizzaslime) on

Perhaps burritos are lost in translation for Justin Bieber, you know, since he's from Canada.

