Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are NOT Preggers

Sorry folks, there's no baby Biebs on the way.

On Monday, Justin Bieber shared a very realistic picture of a sonogram on his Instagram account. And to make it seem even more realistic, he and his new wife Hailey staged pictures at the doctor's office while getting the sonogram. Naturally, everyone lost their minds.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

If U thought it was April fools A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

Of course, a few hours later, Justin came clean that it was in fact an April Fools' joke.

Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT

Did anyone really fall for this?