Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are NOT Preggers
April 2, 2019
Sorry folks, there's no baby Biebs on the way.
On Monday, Justin Bieber shared a very realistic picture of a sonogram on his Instagram account. And to make it seem even more realistic, he and his new wife Hailey staged pictures at the doctor's office while getting the sonogram. Naturally, everyone lost their minds.
Of course, a few hours later, Justin came clean that it was in fact an April Fools' joke.
Did anyone really fall for this?