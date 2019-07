Justin Timberlake's got more than singing and dancing skills! In fact, he's mastered the art of axe throwing.

Apparently Justin really took that whole "Man of the Woods" album seriously. He's full on committed to the bit with plaid shirts and work boots. Some might even say he's one with nature now. And to top it off, he's really good at wielding an axe...with both hands...at the same time!

---- A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 3, 2019 at 4:33pm PDT

Boom! That's impressive.