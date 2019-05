Justin Timberlake Knows What Day It Is, Shares N'Sync Clip Of "It's Gonna Be Maaaaaaaaayyyyyyy"

Every year, when April 30th rolls around, social media becomes inundated with N'Sync memes. You know what we're talking about...it's gonna be May...or maeeeee...or Mayyyyyyyyyyyy.

Well, even Justin Timberlake himself gets it. He knows what day it is! In fact, he shared a clip on Instagram of that signature N'Sync moment.

YOU ALREADY KNOW. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Apr 30, 2019 at 10:19am PDT

No doubt EVERYONE sends him this clip every single year. Even Jessica Biel.

