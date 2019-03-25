Can You Draw The State Of Texas Without Looking At A Reference?

We have a new internet challenge! And it's all thank to country singer Kacey Musgraves!

Ok kids, get out your pencils and paper! It's time for a little art. Can you draw the great state of Texas without looking at a map or googling an image of Texas?

Don't worry! No one else can either! Here are just a few of the "good" ones! Of course, we'll start with Kacey's Texas.

#TEXANCHALLENGE Try to draw our state right now WITHOUT looking at the shape for reference. No cheating. -- Ok your turn. pic.twitter.com/wke0JFSQLR — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 25, 2019

she’s thick in the front but a lil skinny in the back -- #TEXANCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/Ug4mqbNndo — -- (@elyssaa1975) March 25, 2019

besides the fact I couldn’t even get the lines to connect, it’s horrendous #TEXANCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/9g1kkk0GPj — elaina keiser (@ElainaMarie_23) March 25, 2019

Lol kinda looks like a funky jalapeño #texanchallenge pic.twitter.com/WtSkLZBNXB — Rene ♻️---- (@renewables_) March 25, 2019

Miles in the Morning gave it a shot too!

This is amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Kacey Musgraves!