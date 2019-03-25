Can You Draw The State Of Texas Without Looking At A Reference?
We have a new internet challenge! And it's all thank to country singer Kacey Musgraves!
Ok kids, get out your pencils and paper! It's time for a little art. Can you draw the great state of Texas without looking at a map or googling an image of Texas?
Don't worry! No one else can either! Here are just a few of the "good" ones! Of course, we'll start with Kacey's Texas.
#TEXANCHALLENGE Try to draw our state right now WITHOUT looking at the shape for reference. No cheating. -- Ok your turn. pic.twitter.com/wke0JFSQLR— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 25, 2019
mines better than yours -- #TEXANCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/vLoVkyiDVg— lexa (@spaceycabello) March 25, 2019
she’s thick in the front but a lil skinny in the back -- #TEXANCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/Ug4mqbNndo— -- (@elyssaa1975) March 25, 2019
besides the fact I couldn’t even get the lines to connect, it’s horrendous #TEXANCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/9g1kkk0GPj— elaina keiser (@ElainaMarie_23) March 25, 2019
Lol kinda looks like a funky jalapeño #texanchallenge pic.twitter.com/WtSkLZBNXB— Rene ♻️---- (@renewables_) March 25, 2019
.....i’m so sorry to all of Texas #TEXANCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/TgRiyqTPgv— Natalie ⚰️ (@sirenscaIIing) March 25, 2019
Miles in the Morning gave it a shot too!
This is amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Kacey Musgraves!