Kaley Cuoco's Hubby Thinks They Look Like Siblings

Ok, so maybe it's not quite a compliment, but we can't exactly call it an insult either.

A little less than a year ago, Kaley Cuoco married equestrian Karl Cook. Of course the couple is still in that honeymoon phase of wedded bliss, however, Karl really needs to work on his compliments when it comes to his new wife.

On Instagram, Kaley shared a super steamy pic of herself wrapped around Karl. From what we can tell, they look naked...so yeah, it's a sexy pic. Kaley agreed on the sexy, but her hubby did not. In fact, he told her they "looked like siblings".

Ohhhhhhhh nooooooooooooooooooooooo. That's not really something you wanna say to your wife. Not that it's horrible to look related.