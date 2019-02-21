Kaley Cuoco's Hubby Thinks They Look Like Siblings

February 21, 2019
Ok, so maybe it's not quite a compliment, but we can't exactly call it an insult either.

A little less than a year ago, Kaley Cuoco married equestrian Karl Cook. Of course the couple is still in that honeymoon phase of wedded bliss, however, Karl really needs to work on his compliments when it comes to his new wife.

On Instagram, Kaley shared a super steamy pic of herself wrapped around Karl. From what we can tell, they look naked...so yeah, it's a sexy pic. Kaley agreed on the sexy, but her hubby did not. In fact, he told her they "looked like siblings".

I thought this picture was so sexy until @mrtankcook said we looked like siblings. Moment over. --

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on

Ohhhhhhhh nooooooooooooooooooooooo. That's not really something you wanna say to your wife. Not that it's horrible to look related.

 

