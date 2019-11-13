Kanye West To Visit Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church In Houston For Sunday Service
November 13, 2019
This Sunday, Kanye West is heading to Houston.
West will be making an appearance at Lakewood Church for a Sunday Service alongside Joel Osteen. Osteen will sit down with West for an interview before the service proceedings.
Kanye West Scheduled to Appear at Joel Osteen's Sunday Service https://t.co/S3ui0mcJ8n— TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2019
Osteen personally invited West to Lakewood October 25th. A church spokesperson said Osteen and West speak "from time to time," and Osteen reportedly is a "fan" of West, and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.
Via ABC13