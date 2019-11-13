Kanye West To Visit Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church In Houston For Sunday Service

November 13, 2019
Kanye West, Red Carpet, WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards

This Sunday, Kanye West is heading to Houston.

West will be making an appearance at Lakewood Church for a Sunday Service alongside Joel Osteen.  Osteen will sit down with West for an interview before the service proceedings. 

Osteen personally invited West to Lakewood October 25th.  A church spokesperson said Osteen and West speak "from time to time," and Osteen reportedly is a "fan" of West, and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.

Via ABC13

