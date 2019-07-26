Kanye West Wants Danny McBride To Play Him In A Biopic Of His Life
July 26, 2019
If and when there is ever a biopic about the life of Kanye West, the rapper already knows who he wants to portray himself in the flick.
In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, actor and comedian Danny McBride recalled a time he hung out with West, where the rapper specifically asked him to portray him in a movie. McBride told Kimmel, "He had an idea for a project that I think was a pretty brilliant idea. He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him... I thought it was a cool enough idea that I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to hang out and talk about it.'"
No word yet if this masterpiece will ever get made. We'll be waiting, though!
Via Fox News