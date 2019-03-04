Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson Had A Makeout Session During A NY Hockey Game

It looks like Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson are officially dating. Or perhaps they're just trolling us?

On Sunday, Kate and Pete were spotted committing some super serious PDA during the New York Rangers game. And when we say PDA, we mean tongue! Lots of tongue!

Kate Beckinsale, And Pete Davidson, Confirm Romance As They Passionately Kiss At Hockey Game https://t.co/Fxs1nTwE3J pic.twitter.com/Ermy8ObziS — OlodoNation.com (@OlodoNation) March 4, 2019

No one should ever use this much tongue in public.