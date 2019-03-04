Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson Had A Makeout Session During A NY Hockey Game

March 4, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
kate_beckinsale

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It looks like Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson are officially dating. Or perhaps they're just trolling us?

On Sunday, Kate and Pete were spotted committing some super serious PDA during the New York Rangers game. And when we say PDA, we mean tongue! Lots of tongue!

No one should ever use this much tongue in public.

Tags: 
kate beckinsale
pete davidson
hockey game
new york rangers
pda
kissing
makeout
Tongue

Recent Podcast Audio
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes