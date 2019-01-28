Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized For A Ruptured Ovarian Cyst
January 28, 2019
Oh no! Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale landed herself in the hospital over the weekend.
No car accident. No broken bones. Just a a pesky ovarian cyst. Which, by the way, can be very, very painful. However, while under heavy amounts of morphine to ease her pain, Beckinsale did manage to document the moment with a bedside selfie.
Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly❤️
And she still looks amazing!
Get well soon Kate!