Keanu Reeves Reveals Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, His First Public Romance In Decades

November 5, 2019
This past weekend, Keanu Reeves attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, and he didn’t go alone.

Reeves was photographed holding hands with his longtime business partner, and rumored new girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

 

According to People, the two first worked together on Reeves' 2011 book Ode to Happiness.  In 2016, they worked together again for the book, Shadows, with Reeves writing it, while Grant doing the illustrations.

