Oooooo! Big Tex Got New Boots For 2019!

Come October, Big Tex will be rockin' a new look!

Not too long ago, the State Fair of Texas held a contest where you could submit your fashion choices for Big Tex, specifically his boots. And after some careful consideration, the votes are in! We have a winner!

Congrats to Katie Sauceda of Keller, Texas! Her gorgeous and totally Texas design will be featured on the big ole feet of Big Tex!

Those boots are going to be a masterpiece!