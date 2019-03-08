Oooooo! Big Tex Got New Boots For 2019!
Come October, Big Tex will be rockin' a new look!
Not too long ago, the State Fair of Texas held a contest where you could submit your fashion choices for Big Tex, specifically his boots. And after some careful consideration, the votes are in! We have a winner!
Congrats to Katie Sauceda of Keller, Texas! Her gorgeous and totally Texas design will be featured on the big ole feet of Big Tex!
Votes are in!! The winner of the 2019 Big Tex Boot Design Contest presented by @lucchese is Katie Sauceda of Keller, Texas. Congratulations Katie! #BigTex wants to thank everyone who submitted their designs! If one thing is certain, y’all are creative! #CelebratingTexasCreativity #BigTex #StateFairofTX #DesignMyBoots #HappyFriday
Those boots are going to be a masterpiece!