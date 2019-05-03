Kelly Clarkson Suffers Through Appendicitis Pain During The Billboard Music Awards

We almost lost Kelly Clarkson this week. Ok, that might be a bit dramatic, but EVERYONE knows you don't play around when it comes to your appendix.

On Wednesday night, Kelly Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards. She did a fantastic job too! But just watching on TV, you would have never known there was anything wrong because apparently Kelly can handle pain like a champ. However, she was in massive amounts of pain. In fact, she had been in pain all week long due to appendicitis!!!

Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain -- BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix -- #TheShowMustGoOn ---- ♀️ https://t.co/eL9HoVlSiM — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 2, 2019

Ooooooohhhhhh, Kelly Clarkson (said like Steve Carell in The 40 Year-Old Virgin)!!!