Kelly Clarkson Suffers Through Appendicitis Pain During The Billboard Music Awards

May 3, 2019
kelly_clarkson

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

We almost lost Kelly Clarkson this week. Ok, that might be a bit dramatic, but EVERYONE knows you don't play around when it comes to your appendix.

On Wednesday night, Kelly Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards. She did a fantastic job too! But just watching on TV, you would have never known there was anything wrong because apparently Kelly can handle pain like a champ. However, she was in massive amounts of pain. In fact, she had been in pain all week long due to appendicitis!!!

Ooooooohhhhhh, Kelly Clarkson (said like Steve Carell in The 40 Year-Old Virgin)!!!

