Kelly Ripa's Baby Girl Just Graduated High School!

June 13, 2019
Wait, what! Wasn't it just yesterday that Kelly was on LIVE with Regis announcing that she was pregnant with baby #2???

Well, as all parents will understand, time flies! As crazy as it sounds, Lola, Kelly and Mark Consuelos' daughter just graduated high school! And just before her 18th birthday too! Of course her proud parents Instagrammed the occasion. 

The Graduate -- #2019

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

Just in case you can't tell how grown up she is...check out her Senior prom pic!

My girls...❤️♥️....#prom

A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on

Congrats Lola! Good luck at New York University in the fall!

