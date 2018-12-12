Kelly Ripa Is Tired Of Getting Her Family Together For The Christmas Card Pic, Puts Her Hubby's TV Family On It Instead
We've all been there, right? Getting the entire family to coordinate schedules for the Christmas pic is just plain hard. In fact, it's dang near impossible.
However, we normal people aren't the only ones who have a hard time getting everyone together. Even celebrities have issues. Like Kelly Ripa, who just gave up and used her husband, Mark's TV family!
Tired of fighting with the kids over the holiday card photo? Problem solved! Thanks @camimendes @marisolnichols @instasuelos (swipe to see actual family and don’t forget to read the fine print!)❄️☃️⭐️--
Hahahaha! This is perfect!