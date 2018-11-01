Ketchup & Hot Sauce Packets Are Not Trick Or Treat Candy!

November 1, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat...but not ketchup and hot sauce packets.

The whole idea of trick or treating is nothing but a candy grab. Of course there is always someone in the neighborhood who passes out lame things like toothbrushes or pennies. And then there's this guy, who passed out his entire condiment drawer...Sonic Ketchup, Jack in the Box Hot Sauce, and Whataburger Fancy Ketchup.

Ok, ok, the Fancy Ketchup is actually a nice find.

Thanks to Reddit user lucaspelucasychamoy for sharing this pic!

 

