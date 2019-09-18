KFC Introduces Fried Chicken Sandwich With Glazed Doughnut Buns

September 18, 2019
Miles In The Morning
KFC, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Sign, Colonel Sanders, Restaurant, London, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The chicken wars of 2019 have taken an all-new, sugary turn.

KFC just announced their brand new chicken sandwich, which consist of two glazed doughnuts as the bun.  If you’re not a fan of the whole sandwich idea, you can still order a basket combo, which includes a few pieces of their delicious chicken, along with a couple of doughnuts on the side.

 

KFC said in a press release, “As part of its food innovation strategy, KFC is always looking for ways to serve its customers with new delicious and innovative choices.”

If the sandwich tests well in specific markets, we could very well see it added to the menu nationally. The release continued, “Consumers are increasingly seeking novel, crave-able flavor combinations that give them the best of both sweet and savory worlds to create a unique taste experience. Through this test market, KFC is evaluating consumer appetite for bringing this growing food trend to its customers on a national scale.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Chicken Sandwich
Doughnut
Donut
buns
Sugar
food
Delicious
Fast Food

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes