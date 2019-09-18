KFC Introduces Fried Chicken Sandwich With Glazed Doughnut Buns

The chicken wars of 2019 have taken an all-new, sugary turn.

KFC just announced their brand new chicken sandwich, which consist of two glazed doughnuts as the bun. If you’re not a fan of the whole sandwich idea, you can still order a basket combo, which includes a few pieces of their delicious chicken, along with a couple of doughnuts on the side.

KFC said in a press release, “As part of its food innovation strategy, KFC is always looking for ways to serve its customers with new delicious and innovative choices.”

If the sandwich tests well in specific markets, we could very well see it added to the menu nationally. The release continued, “Consumers are increasingly seeking novel, crave-able flavor combinations that give them the best of both sweet and savory worlds to create a unique taste experience. Through this test market, KFC is evaluating consumer appetite for bringing this growing food trend to its customers on a national scale.

Via Fox News