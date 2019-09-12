KFC To Release Dating Simulator Where You Try To Hook Up With Colonel Sanders

September 12, 2019
Colonel Sanders, Statue, KFC, Barrigada, 2018

(Photo by Frank San Nicolas/PDN)

The chicken wars as of late have taken an all new turn.

KFC recently announced the launch of their brand new online game, where the player's goal is to score a date with the franchise's figurehead, Colonel Sanders.

I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator will see the player as a "promising culinary student," studying alongside a young Colonel Sanders.  You are tasked with winning the Colonel's heart, all while making your way through culinary school.  KFC says there are multiple hours of gameplay, a secret ending, and recipes. The game will also include cooking battles, 11 herbs and spices, and plenty of “cute miniature food.”

A KFC representative confirmed that I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator will be released for free on Steam September 24.

Via Polygon

