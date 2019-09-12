KFC To Release Dating Simulator Where You Try To Hook Up With Colonel Sanders

The chicken wars as of late have taken an all new turn.

KFC recently announced the launch of their brand new online game, where the player's goal is to score a date with the franchise's figurehead, Colonel Sanders.

I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator will see the player as a "promising culinary student," studying alongside a young Colonel Sanders. You are tasked with winning the Colonel's heart, all while making your way through culinary school. KFC says there are multiple hours of gameplay, a secret ending, and recipes. The game will also include cooking battles, 11 herbs and spices, and plenty of “cute miniature food.”

A KFC representative confirmed that I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator will be released for free on Steam September 24.

Via Polygon