Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Over!

What's that old saying...once a cheater, always a cheater? Unfortunately, it looks like that's true for Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson aka Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy.

Less than a year ago, shortly before Khloe gave birth to baby True, video footage of Tristan Thompson went viral because he was sucking face with another woman. Supposedly that same woman was also seen heading up to his hotel room later on that night. Now, for whatever reason, Khloe was able to put that aside and forgive Tristan.

Well, it looks like Tristan won't get away with it this time around. According to TMZ, Khloe has called it quits with Tristan after learning that he allegedly cheated with family friend, Jordyn Woods. To make matters worse, this all happened on Valentine's Day! Apparently Tristan had flown to L.A. to be with Khloe and True, but ended up snuggling up to Woods at a party later in the evening.

Of course there has been no official statement from the Kardashian camp, but there was some Instagram shade from both Khloe and her best friend Malika.

The strong facts comment is a direct hit at Tristan. Earlier in the day he posted to Twitter saying, "fake news", however that tweet has since been deleted.