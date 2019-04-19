Kid Narrowly Escapes Getting Hit In The Head By Mom Playing A VR Game

April 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
No children were harmed in the making of this video. In fact, it's really kind of a miracle too! Get ready, there will be anxiety while watching.

Virtual reality is a lot of fun. However, it's in everyone's best interests if you play alone and away from all other humans. Why? Because someone might just get hit.

Now, that's not the case here. This is actually a story of wonder. It defies all the laws of physics. Just watch as this child incredibly walks under his mother's swinging VR arms and doesn't get hit!

Incredible...

Wow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

