This Is The Most Depressing Birthday Card EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!

Kids are adorable. They're funny, they're sweet, but they can also be kind of mean. Now it's not on purpose, they don't always know that they're being mean. Sometimes the things they say are just matter of fact. However, you don't always want to see that on your birthday card.

Take Brian Sack's 11-year-old son, who very sweetly made him a special card for his birthday. Unfortunately, the message wasn't so sweet...

"Life's like a waterslide where you die at the end."

It's clear his heart was in the right place, but that statement is depressing as hell!