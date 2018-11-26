Kim Kardashian Admits She Was On Ecstasy While Filming THE Sex Tape

November 26, 2018
kim_kardashian

(Photo by imageSPACE/SIPA USA)

OMG! We now have some of the story behind Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape! Apparently, she was on ecstasy!

If you've never seen an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it's pretty well known that Kim does not drink and does not do drugs. Perhaps the reason behind that decision is due to her first marriage and her sex tape with Ray. J.

Last night on KUWTK, Kim admitted that she was high on ecstasy for both! She also added that she's not the same person anymore.

Looks like she learned her lesson.

 

