Kim Kardashian Celebrates Baby #4 With A CBD Baby Shower

April 29, 2019
Nothing says newborn baby like a little weed oil!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting baby #4 any day now. Like any mom of soon-to-be four children, Kim's feeling a little bit nervous. Actually a lot nervous. In fact she said...

"I'm freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD...I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I’m freaking the f**k out having a fourth kid. So everyone have a puff and put on some oil."

So to relax, Kim along with all of her girlfriends spent the day at the Yeezy Spa where everything was CBD. She even had certified CBD doctors there to answer questions.

Of course all the celebs were there too, including Paris Hilton and Chrissy Teigen.

