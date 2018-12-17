Kim Kardashian's Baby Pic Looks Exactly Like Her Daughter North

December 17, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have some pretty cute kiddos. Needless to say, but they definitely get some of that from their momma.

Late Sunday night, Kim shared an adorable throwback pic of herself. Probably around age 5, which also happens to be the same age her first born North. The crazy thing is...they look exactly alike!

Baby K

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Just for comparison, here's a recent pic of North. She's the one in lime green!

LOVEY IS THE BEST!!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party --

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

There's no doubt these two are mother and daughter.

