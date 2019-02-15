Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Room Of Roses & Kenny G For Valentine's Day

February 15, 2019
Miles In The Morning
kenny_g

(Photo by Brent Perniac/AdMedia)

Who knew Kenny G could be bought for Valentine's Day?!?!?!

Apparently Kanye West is a real romantic at heart. Not only that, but he's willing to go to great lengths to make his wife's Valentine's Day super special. For starters, he filled an entire room with red, white, and pink roses. Probably hundreds of them. And then, way back in the back, playing the sax...was Kenny G!!!

Ok, we also have to give a shoutout to Weird Al too. Why? Because he geniously Photoshopped himself with an accordion into the the room.

A post shared by Al Yankovic (@alfredyankovic) on

