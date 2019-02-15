Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Room Of Roses & Kenny G For Valentine's Day

Who knew Kenny G could be bought for Valentine's Day?!?!?!

Apparently Kanye West is a real romantic at heart. Not only that, but he's willing to go to great lengths to make his wife's Valentine's Day super special. For starters, he filled an entire room with red, white, and pink roses. Probably hundreds of them. And then, way back in the back, playing the sax...was Kenny G!!!

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day ------ pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Ok, we also have to give a shoutout to Weird Al too. Why? Because he geniously Photoshopped himself with an accordion into the the room.