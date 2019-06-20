"Kindergarten Cop" Actor Richard Tyson Arrested For Public Intoxication And Harassment

June 20, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Man, Hands, Arrested, Handcuffs, Black Shirt

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Looks like John Kimble finally caught his man.

Actor Richard Tyson, best known for his work in Kindergarten Cop, as the notorious drug dealer Cullen Crisp, was arrested yesterday morning in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama.

Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 Wednesday morning regarding a possible fight involving the actor.  He was subsequently arrested, and charged with public intoxication and harassment.  It was unclear if the actor made bail or not.

Spencer has an impressive filmography, but is best known for his work against Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 classic, Kindergarten Cop.

He has also been in numerous Farrelly brothers comedies, including KingpinMe, Myself & Irene, and There's Something About Mary

Via Hollywood Reporter

Tags: 
Richard Tyson
Kindergarten Cop
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Actor
Arrested
public intoxication
Drunk
alcohol

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes