Kindergarten Class Learns To Sign The Lyrics To "Happy Birthday" For Their School Custodian

Get ready for some serious warm fuzzies! And yes, get the tissues out too because you're going to cry a lot of happy tears.

Leave it to an entire class of kindergartners to melt your cold dead hearts. The kindergartners at Hickerson Elementary in Tullahoma, Tennessee put together a special birthday gift for their custodian, Mr. James, who also happens to be deaf. These sweet kiddos learned how to sign the lyrics to "Happy Birthday"!!!

Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James' birthday today. He was so surprised! -------- pic.twitter.com/OXQ3gDnpbh — Hickerson Elementary (@HickersonSchool) October 23, 2018

Best reaction EVER!!!