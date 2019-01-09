KLUV World Tour: Alaska Aboard The Brand New Norwegian Bliss

It's the first Sharon Carr vacation of 2019!!! It's also the 50th Anniversary of Sharon Carr Travel, which means time to celebrate in Alaska! And we're going to do aboard the Norwegian Bliss!

This is NCL’s newest and most exciting ship. It's sure to make waves with all the incredible experiences you’ll have on board. Zip around hairpin turns on the largest racetrack at sea and shoot for the stars in galactic laser tag. Soak in stunning vistas from our 180-degree Observation Lounge. After witnessing another amazing sunset, you can journey back in time for a drink at Happy Hour Prohibition – The Musical. Or jump forward several decades to the rockin’ Sixties with the Tony Award®-winning musical, Jersey Boys. The NCL Bliss has dining for everyone; BBQ, Japanese, Starbucks, Gelato, Italian and casual and much more. (Some restaurants have a surcharge and require reservations. Cabins are state of the art. (See below); comfortable functional and beautifully decorated.

Join us September 1st through Septemeber 8th, 2019.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856.

The price is...

$2099 Cat IC - Inside Stateroom

$2999 Cat BD - Balcony Stateroom

$3059 Cat BC - Balcony Stateroom

$3359 Cat MA - Minisuite

(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)

The price includes...

Roundtrip economy class airfare from DFW to Seattle

Roundtrip transfers between airport and ship

Cruise for 7 nights

All meals and most entertainment

Govt taxes

Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, and Alcoholic Beverages

Gratuities to cabin and dining staff

The price DOES NOT include...