KLUV World Tour: Banff Ice Magic Festival

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour to the Banff Ice Magic Festival!

Join us from January 17 - 21, 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Itinerary

DAY 1 Fri, Jan. 17, 2020

Arrive Calgary – Lake Louise

Today you will arrive in Calgary and head to Lake Louise. Enjoy the lake’s tranquil waters, walking the Lakeshore Trail and learning about your surroundings before your Welcome Reception this evening.

Meal: Welcome Reception

Hotel: Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, 2 Nights

DAY 2 Sat, Jan. 18, 2020

Banff Ice Magic Festival

Today enjoy the Ice Magacal Festival. There are magnificent artists creating spectacular sculptures with enormous blocks of ice. There are also ice carving workshops and demonstrations, as well as a variety of outdoor activities. Perhaps grab your skates and dance on the frozen Lake Louise?

Meal: Breakfast

DAY 3 Sun, Jan. 19 2020

Lake Louise – Banff

Today head to Banff. Immerse yourself in the nature’s glory on a sightseeing excursion around Banff, including the classic viewpoint of Surprise Corner, spectacular Bow Falls and the hoodoo rock formations. This evening you’ll have the opportunity to meet a Royal Canadian Mountie, dressed in the traditional red serge uniform. This Local Specialist will share exciting and colorful stories and even pose for a few memorable photos.

Meal: Breakfast

Hotel: Banff Park Lodge, 2 Nights

DAY 4 Mon, Jan. 20, 2020

Banff Free Time

This morning, consider joining an optional helicopter flightseeing tour for a bird’s-eye view of the Canadian Rockies or taking a gondola ride. Your Travel Director would be more than glad to provide you some ideas of how to spend the day. In the evening, join your fellow travelers for a Farewell Dinner.

Meals: Breakfast, Farewell Dinner

DAY 5 Tue, Jan. 21, 2020

Banff – Depart Calgary

This morning after breakfast you have a group transfer to the Calgary Airport.

Meal: Breakfast

Price:

Per Person Based on Double Occupancy

$1999

Single Travelers – $2499

Includes:

Roundtrip airfare from DFW to Calgary

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

2 – night hotel accommodations at the Chateau Lake Louise

2 – nights hotel accommodations at the Banff Park Lodge

Hotel service charges, tips, baggage handling fees and taxes

4-Breakfasts / 2 dinners

Porterage for one suitcase per person

Does Not Include:

All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.

Alcoholic Beverages

Optional excursions

Gratuities to guide and drivers

Meals other than specified