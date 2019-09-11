KLUV World Tour: Banff Ice Magic Festival
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour to the Banff Ice Magic Festival!
This morning on the #KLUVWordTour, Banff Ice Magic Festival! Tune in to @kluv987 at 7:30a for details
Join us from January 17 - 21, 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Itinerary
DAY 1 Fri, Jan. 17, 2020
Arrive Calgary – Lake Louise
Today you will arrive in Calgary and head to Lake Louise. Enjoy the lake’s tranquil waters, walking the Lakeshore Trail and learning about your surroundings before your Welcome Reception this evening.
Meal: Welcome Reception
Hotel: Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, 2 Nights
DAY 2 Sat, Jan. 18, 2020
Banff Ice Magic Festival
Today enjoy the Ice Magacal Festival. There are magnificent artists creating spectacular sculptures with enormous blocks of ice. There are also ice carving workshops and demonstrations, as well as a variety of outdoor activities. Perhaps grab your skates and dance on the frozen Lake Louise?
Meal: Breakfast
DAY 3 Sun, Jan. 19 2020
Lake Louise – Banff
Today head to Banff. Immerse yourself in the nature’s glory on a sightseeing excursion around Banff, including the classic viewpoint of Surprise Corner, spectacular Bow Falls and the hoodoo rock formations. This evening you’ll have the opportunity to meet a Royal Canadian Mountie, dressed in the traditional red serge uniform. This Local Specialist will share exciting and colorful stories and even pose for a few memorable photos.
Meal: Breakfast
Hotel: Banff Park Lodge, 2 Nights
DAY 4 Mon, Jan. 20, 2020
Banff Free Time
This morning, consider joining an optional helicopter flightseeing tour for a bird’s-eye view of the Canadian Rockies or taking a gondola ride. Your Travel Director would be more than glad to provide you some ideas of how to spend the day. In the evening, join your fellow travelers for a Farewell Dinner.
Meals: Breakfast, Farewell Dinner
DAY 5 Tue, Jan. 21, 2020
Banff – Depart Calgary
This morning after breakfast you have a group transfer to the Calgary Airport.
Meal: Breakfast
Price:
Per Person Based on Double Occupancy
$1999
Single Travelers – $2499
Includes:
Roundtrip airfare from DFW to Calgary
Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
2 – night hotel accommodations at the Chateau Lake Louise
2 – nights hotel accommodations at the Banff Park Lodge
Hotel service charges, tips, baggage handling fees and taxes
4-Breakfasts / 2 dinners
Porterage for one suitcase per person
Does Not Include:
All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.
Alcoholic Beverages
Optional excursions
Gratuities to guide and drivers
Meals other than specified