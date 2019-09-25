KLUV World Tour: Best Of Poland

Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour through the BEST of Poland!

Join us from May 7-15. 2020!

To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.

Itinerary:

Day 1 Fri, May 8, 2020

Arrive Krakow

Welcome to Krakow. After your transfer to the hotel, enjoy some free time, maybe discover the Old Town at your leisure. This evening meet your fellow travelers and Travel Director for a Welcome Reception at the hotel.

Meal: Welcome Reception

Hotel: Puro Hotel Kazimierz Krakow or similar, 2 Nights

Day 2 Sat, May 9, 2020

Krakow Sightseeing and Free Time

Enjoy views of the Royal Castle and Cathedral on Wawel Hill during your tour with a Local Specialist. Your walking tour through the Old Town includes views of the Cloth Hall and St. Mary’s Church. This evening, perhaps sample some lively Polish entertainment with dinner.

Meal: Breakfast

Day 3 Sun, May 10, 2020

Krakow – Czestochowa – Warsaw

This morning, consider an Optional Experience to the Wieliczka Salt Mines, comprising a labyrinth of tunnels with around 22 chambers. There are dozens of statues, underground lakes and a full-sized church carved out of rock salt. Later, leave Kraków and travel to Jasna Góra Monastery. This is Poland’s most famous shrine to the Virgin Mary, featuring the iconic Black Madonna of Czestochowa. Delve into the history of this very important monastic site, which is revered in Poland before continuing to Warsaw.

Meal: Breakfast

Hotel: Mercure Centrum Hotel Warsaw or similar, 2 Nights

Day 4 Mon, May 11, 2020

Warsaw Sightseeing

This morning, embark on an in-depth guided sightseeing tour with a Local Specialist. See the iconic and unexpected highlights of what has been the capital of Poland since has been the late 16th century. Gain a deeper understanding of how the city was rebuilt after the devastation of the Second World War. In your free time, you may consider an Optional Experience to Wilanow Palace?

Meal: Breakfast

Day 5 Tue, May 12, 2020

Warsaw – Wroclaw

We leave the Polish capital this morning and journey to Wroclaw, a former European Capital of Culture and the capital of Lower Silesia.

Meal: Breakfast

Hotel: Novotel Wroclaw Centrum or similar, 2 Nights

Day 6 Wed, May 13, 2020

Wroclaw Sightseeing

This morning join your Local Specialist on a guided tour of the city, which at one time or another was ruled by Poland, Bohemia, Austria, Prussia and Germany. Discover its complex history and see some of its most important sites, including Wroclaw Cathedral, the Main Market Square, Old Town Hall and Salt Square, a former medieval marketplace and today, a flower market This afternoon, consider joining an Optional Experience to Ksiaz Castle and UNESCO-listed Swidnica Church of Peace, or continue to explore the city.

Meal: Breakfast

Day 7 Thu, May 14, 2020

Wroclaw – Auschwitz – Krakow

Travel this morning to the former concentration camp at Auschwitz, a poignant and permanent reminder of the horrors perpetrated during the Holocaust. We continue to Krakow for our final night and enjoy a Farewell Dinner at your hotel.

Meals: Breakfast, Farewell Dinner

Hotel: Puro Hotel Kazimierz Krakow or similar, 1 Night

Day 8 Fri, May 15, 2020

Depart Krakow

Say farewell to your travel companions and Travel Director at the end of a wonderful holiday. Take your one group transfer to the airport.

Meal: Breakfast

Price:

Per Person based on double occupancy

$2399

Single $2899 – Maximum 2

Includes:

Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Krakow/DFW

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

7-nights first class hotel accommodations with private facilities

Hotel service charges, tips, baggage handling fees and taxes

Touring by luxury motor coach

Porterage for one suitcase per person

Does Not Include:

All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.

Alcoholic Beverages

Optional excursions

Gratuities to guide and drivers

Meals other than specified