KLUV World Tour: Best Of Poland
Take a trip on the KLUV World Tour through the BEST of Poland!
This morning on the #KLUVWorldTour it’s Poland! I’ll be on with @kluvmiles and the gang at 7:30a with the details #50YearsofAdventure
Join us from May 7-15. 2020!
To book your tickets, go to Sharon Carr Travel, or call 1-800-648-4856.
Itinerary:
Day 1 Fri, May 8, 2020
Arrive Krakow
Welcome to Krakow. After your transfer to the hotel, enjoy some free time, maybe discover the Old Town at your leisure. This evening meet your fellow travelers and Travel Director for a Welcome Reception at the hotel.
Meal: Welcome Reception
Hotel: Puro Hotel Kazimierz Krakow or similar, 2 Nights
Day 2 Sat, May 9, 2020
Krakow Sightseeing and Free Time
Enjoy views of the Royal Castle and Cathedral on Wawel Hill during your tour with a Local Specialist. Your walking tour through the Old Town includes views of the Cloth Hall and St. Mary’s Church. This evening, perhaps sample some lively Polish entertainment with dinner.
Meal: Breakfast
Day 3 Sun, May 10, 2020
Krakow – Czestochowa – Warsaw
This morning, consider an Optional Experience to the Wieliczka Salt Mines, comprising a labyrinth of tunnels with around 22 chambers. There are dozens of statues, underground lakes and a full-sized church carved out of rock salt. Later, leave Kraków and travel to Jasna Góra Monastery. This is Poland’s most famous shrine to the Virgin Mary, featuring the iconic Black Madonna of Czestochowa. Delve into the history of this very important monastic site, which is revered in Poland before continuing to Warsaw.
Meal: Breakfast
Hotel: Mercure Centrum Hotel Warsaw or similar, 2 Nights
Day 4 Mon, May 11, 2020
Warsaw Sightseeing
This morning, embark on an in-depth guided sightseeing tour with a Local Specialist. See the iconic and unexpected highlights of what has been the capital of Poland since has been the late 16th century. Gain a deeper understanding of how the city was rebuilt after the devastation of the Second World War. In your free time, you may consider an Optional Experience to Wilanow Palace?
Meal: Breakfast
Day 5 Tue, May 12, 2020
Warsaw – Wroclaw
We leave the Polish capital this morning and journey to Wroclaw, a former European Capital of Culture and the capital of Lower Silesia.
Meal: Breakfast
Hotel: Novotel Wroclaw Centrum or similar, 2 Nights
Day 6 Wed, May 13, 2020
Wroclaw Sightseeing
This morning join your Local Specialist on a guided tour of the city, which at one time or another was ruled by Poland, Bohemia, Austria, Prussia and Germany. Discover its complex history and see some of its most important sites, including Wroclaw Cathedral, the Main Market Square, Old Town Hall and Salt Square, a former medieval marketplace and today, a flower market This afternoon, consider joining an Optional Experience to Ksiaz Castle and UNESCO-listed Swidnica Church of Peace, or continue to explore the city.
Meal: Breakfast
Day 7 Thu, May 14, 2020
Wroclaw – Auschwitz – Krakow
Travel this morning to the former concentration camp at Auschwitz, a poignant and permanent reminder of the horrors perpetrated during the Holocaust. We continue to Krakow for our final night and enjoy a Farewell Dinner at your hotel.
Meals: Breakfast, Farewell Dinner
Hotel: Puro Hotel Kazimierz Krakow or similar, 1 Night
Day 8 Fri, May 15, 2020
Depart Krakow
Say farewell to your travel companions and Travel Director at the end of a wonderful holiday. Take your one group transfer to the airport.
Meal: Breakfast
Price:
Per Person based on double occupancy
$2399
Single $2899 – Maximum 2
Includes:
Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Krakow/DFW
Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
7-nights first class hotel accommodations with private facilities
Hotel service charges, tips, baggage handling fees and taxes
Touring by luxury motor coach
Porterage for one suitcase per person
Does Not Include:
All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.
Alcoholic Beverages
Optional excursions
Gratuities to guide and drivers
Meals other than specified